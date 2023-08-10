An ex-employee of the Killeen Independent School District who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a local elementary school asked a local district court judge this week to reduce his bond amount, citing his previous church membership as evidence of “ties to the community.”
Makalani Jones, 50, is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has not been indicted.
During a hearing on Wednesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner decided to reduce the $250,000, bond amount to $100,000, according to Bell County court records. The defense attorney for Jones, Stephen Casey, asked for the judge to consider either a personal recognizance bond or a bond reduction to $50,000, according to the motion filed on Aug. 3.
Jones was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on May 22, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bell County. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he fought extradition back to Texas. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office obtained a Governor’s Warrant to force the extradition and Jones was booked into the Bell County Jail on July 14.
Three weeks later, Casey filed the motion to reduce the bond amount.
“The bond previously set for the defendant is excessive,” according to the motion. “(Jones) has insufficient funds individually and is unable to raise sufficient funds through family and friends...Defendant requests he be released on his own recognizance. (Jones) has personal ties to the community as he lived and attended church here before his recent hardship move (to NC) to be near his fiance.”
Casey also said that Jones has no prior criminal history and was not a flight risk but would be willing to wear an ankle monitor.
ACCUSATIONS
Jones was hired by KISD on Aug. 2, 2022, to be a music teacher at Alice Douse Elementary School in south Killeen, according to KISD, previously. He resigned effective Jan. 13. Jones was working as a teacher in North Carolina when he was arrested on the Killeen abuse charge earlier this year.
A parent reported to the Killeen Police Department on Feb. 9, 2022, that her daughter “had made an outcry of sexual abuse by a teacher in the cafeteria at Alice Douse Elementary School, at some point during the fall semester,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The girl) was administered a sexual assault exam as well as a forensic interview. In both the exam and interview, (the girl) outcried that Jones had removed her from the cafeteria while she was eating breakfast and taken her into a nearby janitor’s closet.”
Police said that while in the closet, Jones sexually assaulted her with his fingers.
“As a result of this incident, (the girl) stated, she told other teachers that she did not want to go to Jones’s class,” according to the arrest affidavit from the investigator. “I interviewed another teacher who confirmed that (the girl) voiced opposition to going to Jones’s class during the same period.”
Police said that the girl was able to accurately describe Jones’s “style of clothing and the janitor’s closet, which (a KPD detective) was able to corroborate.”
The detective also confirmed that Jones was a breakfast monitor at that time.
The girl’s parent told a Herald reporter in May that even after her daughter reported the abuse to her homeroom teacher in October, the girl was forced to return to Jones’s class.
The homeroom teacher denied she was told by the young student that the music teacher inappropriately touched her, according to KISD documents.
