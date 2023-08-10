Makalani Jones

Makalani Jones

An ex-employee of the Killeen Independent School District who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a local elementary school asked a local district court judge this week to reduce his bond amount, citing his previous church membership as evidence of “ties to the community.”

Makalani Jones, 50, is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has not been indicted.

(2) comments

Wayne Jefferson

Yeah something is fishy. He dragged a young girl from lunch in school and assaulted her in a broom closet during school. That's horrible. I'm sure he's not with the church anymore unless they are pedophile inclusive.. That's rape as well.. deserves prison hospitality

SiddyBird

I am confused. Didn't this guy already run to Georgia or some other state? They spent money bringing him back involuntarily and now are reducing his bond. Am I missing something?

