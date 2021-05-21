A Bell County judge earlier this week reduced the bond that had been set for a man accused of shooting another man, who died, during an alleged gun sale gone bad last month at Harker Heights High School.
On April 20, 19-year-old Quinton Ford, of Heights, was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to rob another man during a gun sale. Three men from Heights were arrested and booked into jail a few days later, on April 22.
Two of the three co-defendants in the case have been released from jail after posting bond: Endy Neri Soto, 19, posted a $200,000, commercial bond on Thursday, and Ethan West Trainer, 19, posted a commercial bond of $125,000, on April 29, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.
Soto’s bond was reduced to $200,000, from $500,000, after his defense attorney filed a motion on May 10 to reduce his client’s bond. The motion was approved on May 17, according to the court coordinator’s office.
“Defendant (Soto) is unable to secure a bond of that amount ($500,000) and asks the court to reduce his bond to an amount which he can afford or approve a personal recognizance bond in this matter,” according to the motion.
Soto has been charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and Trainer was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.
Another co-defendant, 21-year-old Taja Monroe West, of Heights, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $500,000, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, according to jail records.
West is the only one of the three men who has any criminal convictions. He was convicted on Jan. 29, 2019, of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, after he was arrested by Heights police on Sept. 21, 2018, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s database of criminal convictions in the state. The records indicate that he was sentenced to four years in prison but was paroled in December of the same year. His parole is set to end in 2022.
Neither Soto nor Trainer have prior misdemeanor or felony convictions.
None of the three defendants have been indicted by a grand jury.
Allegations
Heights police were dispatched at 11 p.m. on April 20 to the 1000 block of East Knights Way for a call of shots fired. The caller observed three vehicles — one black, one white, and one silver — in the parking lot, according to Soto’s arrest affidavit.
Trainer and Soto allegedly told police that they were in the process of a gun sale in the Harker Heights High School parking lot that evening.
After Soto showed Trainer the handgun, while Trainer was counting his money for the transaction, Soto said a silver car drove into the parking lot, blocking Soto’s vehicle between the silver car and Trainer’s white car, police said.
“Neri Soto stated that two people then got out of the vehicle with handguns” and began shooting, according to the affidavit. Soto said he took cover behind his car when a male wearing a yellow sweatshirt, later identified as Ford, came around the backseat where a juvenile was seated and Soto’s AR-15 was located, according to the affidavit.
“Soto stated he shot at the man in the yellow sweatshirt, believing he saw the man with a handgun,” police said.
Soto told police Ford ran toward the woods.
Trainer said Ford told him “I’m hit ... I gotta go,” before Trainer got into his vehicle and drove away while Soto fired rounds at the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Trainer told police “that he knew Ford was coming to the scene and that Ford was planning on robbing Soto, though Trainer denied being a part of the robbery.”
The juvenile with Soto provided detectives with a video recording taken of some of the events, police said.
Ford, injured by gunshots, was found in a nearby wooded area, according to the affidavit.
Ford was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at Seton Medical Center in Heights.
Ford’s family members, who also responded the scene, claim police on scene did not do enough to offer life-saving measures for Ford while he was bleeding from the gunshot wounds — a claim Harker Heights Police Department denies.
