A Bell County judge this week halved the bond of a man accused in a shooting earlier this year in Killeen.
Antonio Dante Fairbanks, 42, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $108,000, including two misdemeanor narcotics charges. After listening to testimony and arguments during a remote hearing on Monday, Judge John Gauntt reduced the $200,000 bond to $100,000.
The defense attorney for Fairbanks said that his client would be able to pay a commercial bond and then reside with his mother in Killeen if the bond were reduced to $25,000.
“A trial cannot occur until the spring; regardless of the allegations, he is still presumed to be innocent and is entitled to a reasonable bond,” said James Kreimeyer.
The state’s prosecutor argued that a $200,000 bond was sufficient.
“This was a dangerous offense, driving around running into cars and shooting at people,” said Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson. “He’s a convicted felon and shouldn’t have had a gun. This defendant is looking at 25 years in prison based on his criminal history.”
July 15, 2020
Before making his decision, the judge heard testimony from the Killeen Police Department detective who investigated the summer shooting incident in which Fairbanks is alleged to have fired a gun at a 45-year-old man following a verbal argument earlier in the day.
“He ducked and was not hit by the rounds, but he was shot at multiple times outside of (the victim’s) residence,” said Det. Brian Goodsby. “Prior in the day, there had been some trash-talking back and forth. The suspect drove away and came back and reengaged him with the weapon.”
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim stated “he ran for cover, as he feared for his life when the shooting began. He stated that ‘Tae’ then got back into his vehicle and backed down the street, hitting multiple vehicles.”
The man then fled the scene on foot, leaving his car and belongings behind.
“Officers inventoried the abandoned car and found identifying information for Fairbanks,” police said.
Police later apprehended Fairbanks during a traffic stop, when police also said they located a firearm under the passenger seat.
“The driver and other passenger in the vehicle provided statements that they had picked up Fairbanks as he ran out of a wooded area, stating he needed help after being in an accident and that they did not know Fairbanks prior to that,” according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.