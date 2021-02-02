Bond set at $1.2 million in Killeen homicide case

A total bond of $1.2 million has been set for the suspect in Killeen’s first criminal homicide of 2021.
Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon, with bond set at $1 million for the first count and $100,000 each for the others, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
The charges stem from an incident on Saturday in which Killeen Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Murphy Street, near York Avenue, in which three men were shot.
Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was found dead at the scene, and two other men were injured and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where as of Monday they remained in stable condition.
Information from a witness on the scene helped lead police to identify Pilgram as the suspect, according to the affidavit. He was arrested Monday afternoon at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Gray Street by the United States Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force without incident and taken to the Killeen City Jail, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
In an unrelated incident:
Demarquis Deon Rodgers, 35, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance/less than one gram, following a traffic stop made by a KPD officer in September. His bond has been set at $20,000
