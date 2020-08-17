The man accused of striking a 10-year-old girl with his vehicle in Nolanville over the weekend has been identified and charged.
Raymond Johnson, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was in the Bell County Jail on Monday with a bond of $510,000.
Michael Hatton, the chief of police in Nolanville, said Monday morning that as of Sunday night, the 10-year-old girl was still in critical condition.
He added that Johnson was traveling west on Interstate 14 Friday night when he decided to cross the median onto the access road and struck the girl.
Johnson was also charged with driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
