A Brady man was facing up to two years in jail after a jury found him guilty of a felony charge this week, but he was not taken into custody following the verdict.
After a three-day trial this week, Jeffrey Scott Gilseth, 36, was found guilty on Wednesday of a state jail felony charge of interference with child custody.
Because Gilseth chose to be sentenced by a jury, instead of the judge, members of the same jury began to hear testimony in the sentencing phase on Wednesday, according to Bell County court records.
By Thursday afternoon, the jury had returned again with a verdict on sentencing.
“The jury recommended the defendant serve two years state jail and that the sentence be probated,” according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, via email to the Herald, on Thursday. “The Judge (Steve Duskie) will impose the conditions of probation, including how long the probation will be for, on Aug. 28. Should the defendant violate his probation, the judge would have the option of sending the defendant to the state jail for two years.”
In 2019, Gilseth was released from the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $50,000.
After being empaneled on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, the jury heard from seven witnesses for the state before retiring to deliberate on Wednesday.
Gilseth and his wife, Maria Gilseth, 36, each were indicted on May 15, 2019, on a charge of interference with child custody. The Gilseths were taken into custody in Kansas on Feb. 27, 2019, by the U.S. Marshals after fleeing a court-supervised visitation with their three sons on Feb. 21, 2019.
The Gilseths told the Herald previously that they believed their children — who had been removed from the couple’s custody following a family assault allegation — were being abused while in foster care. Jeffrey Gilseth was found not-guilty by a McCulloch County jury in 2019, of the assault charge.
“We took the boys to protect them,” Jeffery Gilseth told the Herald on Aug. 30, 2019. “We pleaded with CPS to get the boys out of that home but they wouldn’t do anything.”
He said that no force was used during the incident, and that he was “never angry or hostile” during the encounter with the woman who had just supervised their visit.
That woman told police “...that Mrs. Gilseth said something like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ and called her kids over to her,” said Angela Mathews, a Killeen detective with the Special Victim’s Unit, at a bond hearing on March 19, 2019.
After the children were around their mother, Jeffery Gilseth stood between the supervisor and his wife and children so they could leave, Mathews said.
Jeffery Gilseth said that he possessed two handguns but they were unloaded and buried in the trunk.
Court records show that a jury trial was set in Maria Gilseth’s case for Monday, but that will be reset to another date. Her attorney also has filed a motion to dismiss the case against her for lack of a speedy trial, but a judge has not yet issued an order.
Garza would not say if the state would argue against the motion to dismiss.
“Maria Gilseth’s case is pending,” he said.
