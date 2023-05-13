Police responded to reported gunfire at a business center's parking lot near the intersection of Florence Road and Mary Jane Drive in central Killeen late Saturday.
Several police cars zoomed down Florence Road toward the intersection shortly before 6 p.m.
A police officer at the scene said no one had been shot, but police did get a call that gunshots had been fired. About a dozen police cars were parked near Skyline Plaza, where several businesses are located. Police officers were talking to several people in the parking lot.
When approached by the Herald, police said they were still gathering information to find out what happened.
