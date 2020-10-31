Deputies with Bell County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Service assisted Nolanville Police Department Saturday afternoon.
Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said deputies assisted after what he understood to be a brief vehicle pursuit.
"This is a Nolanville Police Department incident," Reinhard said Saturday.
So far, phone calls to Nolanville Police Department have not yet been returned.
Reinhard said around 2 p.m. Saturday that deputies were no longer on scene and that to his knowledge one person had been taken into custody.
Radio communication on the police scanner seemed to indicate that the sheriff's office assisted with blocking off Main Street just north of the railroad tracks in Nolanville.
