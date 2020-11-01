Deputies with Bell County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Service assisted Nolanville Police Department with a pursuit Saturday afternoon.
Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Saturday deputies assisted after what he understood to be a brief vehicle pursuit.
On Saturday, a call for service came in for a reckless driver in the 200 block of East Ave H in Nolanville, according to a news release.
Nolanville police responded to the call and while in route to the area saw a silver SUV that matched the description of the vehicle and began to follow the vehicle. Police observed several traffic violations and activated their overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop. As police began approaching the vehicle the driver left the scene.
A vehicle pursuit was initiated and Harker Heights Police Department was requested for assistance as well as DPS.
The driver made several attempts at stopping but as police were close the driver would speed off and the pursuit would begin again. On one occasion the driver almost hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the release.
Texas DPS were able to successfully deploy spike strips and the vehicle came to a stop in the 200 block of North Main Street. The driver was taken into custody, transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Bell County Jail for processing.
The driver was identified as Johnny Rivera-Guzman, 29, of Killeen. According to Bell County jail listings he was booked at 10:44 p.m. Saturday and charged with assault on a peace officer, evading in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and other felony charges.
