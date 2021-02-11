Briggs man charged with child sexual assault

A Briggs man was arrested by Killeen police and is facing a sexual assault charge following several incidents.
John Edward Williams II, 50, has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Monday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence where a female resident said she had received a phone call from the high school where a child relative attends, who had made an “outcry of sexual assault.” The female resident also stated that the suspect, Williams, was currently at the residence at the time.
Officers arrived and after being invited in by the caller, located Williams at the residence and began to speak with him. Williams denied any sexual contact with the victim, but then later admitted such contact had taken place. Officers then traveled to the high school, where the victim said such contact had begun in early December of 2020, with at least one other incident this past Sunday, according to the affidavit. The victim later confirmed making the sexual assault outcry at a local hospital.
Williams bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, Montavius Jackson and Kevyn Jamon Sudduth, both 17, have been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to two separate affidavits. On Monday KPD officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Sulfur Spring Drive, where a victim claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by Jackson and Sudduth. Both suspects fled and were later found after a search, as was a handgun and a backpack containing ammunition, suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia was located, of which Sudduth had reportedly been in possession.
Bond for both Jackson and Sudduth has been set at $200,000.
In other unrelated incidents:
Larry Donnell Jackson, 42, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, 4grams or more but less than 200 grams, in connection with a Sunday arrest. His bond has been set at $20,000.
Vincent P. Gonzales, 23, has been charged with one count of possession of controlled substance/one gram or more-less than four grams, following a Tuesday arrest. His bond has been set at $30,000.
Malcom Keshaud Clincy, 24, has been charged with one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, in connection with Tuesday incident. His bond has been set at $20,000.
Katoira Lanae Francois, 25, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance/less than one gram, in connection with a Monday arrest. Her bond has been set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.