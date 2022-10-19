CoveHEBShooting-2.jpg

Walter Lanier | Herald The shooting from Tuesday afternoon resulted in the missing window at the storefront of H-E-B Plus on U.S Hghway 190 in Copperas Cove.

Someone fired a gun at a front window of the H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove on Tuesday, according to police.

Copperas Cove Police Department listed the incident as “deadly conduct discharge firearm.” In a statement received from Lt. Krystal Baker with the police department following a request for information she said, “an unknown suspect discharged a firearm and the round struck one of the windows on the front of the store.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

