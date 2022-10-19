Someone fired a gun at a front window of the H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove on Tuesday, according to police.
Copperas Cove Police Department listed the incident as “deadly conduct discharge firearm.” In a statement received from Lt. Krystal Baker with the police department following a request for information she said, “an unknown suspect discharged a firearm and the round struck one of the windows on the front of the store.”
Baker confirmed that the shot came from outside the store, but they have no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing. When asked if anyone was injured, Baker said she knew of no injuries resulting from the incident.
In a follow up call to H-E-B Corporate Media Relations, public affairs specialist Chelsea Thompson said local authorities are investigating the incident.
The store did not close following the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m., and the store was not evacuated, according to H-E-B.
“We are letting CCPD take the reins on this situation,” Thompson said.
In a telephone call from Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for the Central Market Division of H-E-B, she said, “this is a cause for concern.”
“We hope local authorities will get to the bottom of this quickly,” Jackson said.
