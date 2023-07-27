Franklin Calvin Jones Jr.

Franklin Calvin Jones Jr.

After a swift trial this week in a Bell County courtroom, a jury found a Killeen man guilty of felony theft for stealing thousands of dollars in property from a local Burger King.

Franklin Calvin Jones Jr., 47, testified on Tuesday in his own defense during the trial in the 264th Judicial District Court. After being empaneled on Monday, the jury on Tuesday heard testimony from seven people for the state, according to Bell County court records.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

The Rocker

Scumbag thief.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.