After a swift trial this week in a Bell County courtroom, a jury found a Killeen man guilty of felony theft for stealing thousands of dollars in property from a local Burger King.
Franklin Calvin Jones Jr., 47, testified on Tuesday in his own defense during the trial in the 264th Judicial District Court. After being empaneled on Monday, the jury on Tuesday heard testimony from seven people for the state, according to Bell County court records.
On Wednesday, the jury found Jones guilty of a state jail felony charge of theft of property worth $2,500, or more but less than $30,000. After a sentencing hearing in which Jones took the stand for a second time, the jury sentenced him to eight years in prison.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond.
The case dates back to Sept. 29, 2020, when Killeen police received a report from the supervisor of a construction site that a storage building at a Burger King in the city had been burglarized.
Officers “went to the location and observed that a storage building was on the site and that a lock had been tampered with for the suspect(s) to gain entry,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The supervisor) reported that several televisions, their power cords and other hardware had been removed from the container without consent.”
The supervisor provided police with serial numbers for some of the items and invoices that showed the estimated total value of the items to be approximately $21,000, police said.
A few days later, on Oct. 5, 2020, officers made contact with a person “who stated that a man known to him as ‘P’ brought two large LED TVs to his home that the witness believed to be stolen,” according to the affidavit. “The witness provided (an address to a) residence that ‘P’ frequents, and (the KPD detective) determined that Jones, who also goes by ‘Pepper,’ is associated with that address.”
The person picked Jones out of a photo lineup.
The resident of the address stated that Jones “brought screens to the residence that clearly stated ‘Burger King’ on the outside of the box,” according to the affidavit. “The resident stated that she believed the screens were stolen and refused to allow (Jones) to leave them at her residence.”
