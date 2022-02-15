Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary reported at midnight Monday in the 2400 block of Ridgelea Court.
Criminal mischief reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop.
Aggravated assault reported at 12:09 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:13 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 1:52 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Theft reported at 3:25 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Duncan Avenue.
Aggravated assault reported at 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Sprott Avenue.
Assault reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the area of Blackburn Drive and Ellis Drive.
Interference with child custody reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated robbery reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault reported at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Tallwood Drive.
Assault reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Cambridge Drive.
Warrant served at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Unattended death reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Eagle Trail.
Welfare check reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Accident reported at 6:01 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and Highway 190.
Accident report taken at 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
Agency assist reported at 8:38 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information reported at 8:54 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Creekside Hills Boulevard.
Attempted burglary reported at 10;29 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
Forgery of a financial instrument reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Accident report taken at 11:37 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Assault reported at 12:01 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
Assault reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Theft reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 2;21 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of John Henry Circle.
Accident, welfare check reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Main Street and East Avenue D.
Emergency medical detention reported at 3:23 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Accident reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Highway 190 and Big Divide Road.
Stalking reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Unattended death reported at 5:13 p.m. in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, welfare concern reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Monday’s police reports were not available from Lampasas police.
