Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault — strong arm, hands, fists, feet, etc. (individual) — was reported at midnight Thursday in the vicinity of Avenue D and North Eighth Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:27 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Phyllis Drive and Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Trimmier Road and Turtle Bend Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:10 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of 38th Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 5:15 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6:36 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Basset Court.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Hill Street.
Lampasas
Assault by threat was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Two individuals were arrested at 6:48 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue — both on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces in a drug-free zone.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:57 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue E.
Police reports for Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were not available Saturday.
