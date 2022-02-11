Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Forced entry of a building reported at midnight Thursday in the 2400 block of East Veterans Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance less than one gram reported at 3:43 a.m. Thursday in the area of Botanical Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a convenience store in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of building by forced entry reported at 5:19 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood.
Theft reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Harrison Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft reported at 1:33 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:16 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Primrose Lane and Topaz Road.
Public Intoxication of a minor reported at 7:24 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Highland Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 7:38 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Andover Drive and Kathey Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Parmer Avenue and Cardinal Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Fraudulent use of possession of identify information reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Attempt to locate incident reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Bee Line Lane.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Delivery of marijuana under an ounce and criminal mischief reported at 2:08 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Agency assist (Copperas Cove Fire Department) reported at 2:18 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
Arrest on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence reported at 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance reported at 6:31 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Accident reported at 7:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Third Street and West Avenue A.
Arrest on suspicion of no drivers license, ran stop sign 8:14 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Third Street and West Avenue A.
Discharge firearm in city limits reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday 2000 block of Dennis Street.
Fraudulent use/possession reported at 9:31 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Reckless damaged reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession-tobacco reported at 10:49 a.m. Thursday in the 700 Sunny Avenue.
Minor in possession-tobacco reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Welfare check reported at 12:17 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2:06 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Minor in possession-tobacco reported at 3:21 Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property reported at 3:01 Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Arrest on suspicion of criminal trespass reportedat 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Assault causing bodily injury, emergency medical, attempted suicide reported at 5:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Farm to Market Road.
Arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft reported at 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention reported at 10:03 p.m. in the 400 block of Sumac Trail.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance reported at 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street.
Burglary of building reported at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of E. 4th Street.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Theft reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft reported at 2:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver reported at 2:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Accident reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Missing person reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeiss Drive.
Accident reported at 6:53 p.m. in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault by threat reported at 7:06 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Theft reported at 8:33 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of S. Key Avenue
Reckless driver reported at 10:01 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of East Highway 190.
Disturbance reported at 10:03 Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
