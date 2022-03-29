A Temple man was sentenced this week for armed robbery after Killeen police said he robbed a taxi driver in the city in 2018.
Khadir Malik Cranford, 28, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and then was sentenced Monday by Judge Paul LePak to six years in prison, with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
Cranford was indicted in 2018, but court records indicate that after his defense attorney filed a motion on Jan. 14, 2019, suggesting incompetency, Cranford was examined by a medical doctor who agreed. Cranford then was transferred to a mental hospital in Austin, where his competency was restored and the state’s prosecution proceeded.
Cranford was booked back into the Bell County Jail on Aug. 20, 2021, where he has remained since.
The case dates back to Aug. 17, 2018, when a cab driver was dispatched to a location in Killeen to pick up a passenger, according to the arrest affidavit. When the driver arrived, a man who was brandishing a firearm approached the cab. Police said that the man threatened to kill the driver unless he handed over his money and cellphone. The driver complied and handed over the items.
Police traced the call that requested a cab to a phone number used by Cranford. Officers prepared a photo lineup that included the suspect, and the cab driver identified Cranford as the man who robbed him with a gun, according to the affidavit.
Killeen man to serve 20 days of work release for baseball bat threat
In an unrelated case that was heard in the same court on Friday, Jamie Marcelino, 33, of Killeen was sentenced to probation on an aggravated assault charge after police said he wielded a baseball bat and threatened a woman during an incident last year.
Marcelino, who was indicted on Dec. 8, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, pleaded guilty on Feb. 11. On Friday, LePak ordered that Marcelino be placed on five years of deferred adjudication probation and that he be required to serve 20 days of work release with the Bell County Jail as a condition of probation, according to court records.
Killeen police on Aug. 6, 2021, were dispatched to the 600 block of Dimple Street in reference to a man who was wielding a baseball bat and chasing people, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers were able to determine that the homeowner ... was out of town and had given the victim permission to enter his home and take care of the homeowner’s dog,” police said. The victim told police that she was at the front of the home when she heard the man later determined to be Marcelino, a neighbor of the homeowner, yelling, “Hey (expletive), I’m going to kill you!” while approaching her with a baseball bat.
Police said that Marcelino “then began chasing two nearby witnesses who were walking down the street ... and attempted to strike both of them with the bat,” according to the affidavit.
Police spoke with Marcelino, who said that he “was defending the homeowner’s property and believed (the victim) had been attempting to break into his neighbor’s home.”
A relative of Marcelino, who also was at the scene, indicated to police that he was intoxicated, according to the affidavit.
Flag-waving man sentenced to probation for assault
A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation on Monday after police said that the man assaulted a police officer in 2019.
Curt Wade Cannon, 38, pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. On Monday, in the 264th Judicial District Court, he was placed on four years of deferred probation.
The case dates back to Aug. 15, 2019, when Killeen police responded to a report of an argument in the 4200 block of Frontier Road. Arriving officers were approached by a person and a child, who were being followed by a man — later determined by police to be Cannon — holding an American flag above his head and screaming at the two people, according to the arrest affidavit. When officers attempted to stop Cannon from reaching the pair, he refused, so officers attempted to use handcuffs to detain him.
However, once one handcuff was secured, Cannon turned, grabbed the officer by the waist and slammed him to the ground before hitting him in the face with both hands, according to the affidavit. At this point, another officer arrived on the scene to find the first officer on his back in the roadway with Cannon straddled atop him, punching him repeatedly in the head. The second officer pulled his gun and ordered Cannon onto the ground, but he continued to resist, at which point the second officer used his Taser on Cannon.
Cannon refused to get into the police car and had to be lifted into the vehicle, and, once at the jail, Cannon had to be placed in a restraining chair.
The officer who was assaulted lost consciousness for a short time during the assault and was taken to hospital with a head wound. The officer was released after being treated for a cut on the head and a concussion.
Court records show that Cannon was released from jail after posting a bond of $100,000.
