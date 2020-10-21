California man facing narcotics charge in Bell County

A California man wanted for a parole violation is facing an additional narcotics charge following a May traffic stop by the Killeen Police Department.
Harold Lavon Jones, 48, of Victorville, Calif., has been charged with possession of a controlled substance — less than 1 gram, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
At 1:48 a.m. on May 8, KPD officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle without an operating tail lamp. After stopping the vehicle, the driver and the passenger were identified. Jones, the passenger, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation and was taken to the Bell County jail.
At the jail, a single blue pill with the shape of a Transformer pressed on it was found on Jones. The pill was sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab in Waco for analysis and was found to be .17 grams of methamphetamine.
Jones’ bond has been set at $20,000.
