Killeen City Council members heard from several neighbors of a state-run “child watch house” in south Killeen Tuesday, who say they have been victimized by juvenile residents with no respect for property or the law and they are tired of it.
“We have been subjected to destruction of property, theft of property, trespassing, attempted burglary, burglary, harassment and assault by contact by these juveniles. We have seen the use of illicit drugs, the use of alcohol and empty alcohol bottles on the lawn.” said Vivian Munera-Spears, a resident in the Verbena Loop neighborhood where the house is located. She, along with other neighbors, have witnessed deliquent behavior for several months from a residence in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services maintain a residence there for four youths in the foster care system.
According to Spears, this activity has been going on for almost a year. She lives across the street from the house and has photos and a video of some of the trouble she says the teens have caused.
Spears made a plea for juvenile probation to follow through with probation violations and routine drug testing the juveniles.
“We need leadership from all the agencies to partner up and find a solution,” Spears said to the Killeen council Tuesday night. “It is time to either step up, step aside or step down.”
A couple of neighbors who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting seem ready to take it a step further, if necessary.
“I am a resident there who understands what the ‘castle law’ is,” Holis Smallwood said. He is also concerned that the juveniles who are there for a second chance at a better life won’t get it if they continue to be unsupervised or not held accountable for their actions. His said the reason for speaking to council was that he had been “trained to handle things at the lowest level.
“I have also been trained to shoot to eliminate a threat and I will do that if I feel threatened again,” Smallwood said. “So we can either resolve this issue or there may be another justifiable homicide.”
Mark Wilson, a spokesman for Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said the house is staffed by two people and a security guard, and the children are supervised at all times.
Residents say their once quiet, family neighborhood has been transformed due to the delinquent activity house. Some said they have witnessed the teens trespassing on property that is vacant, as well as occupied, sometimes while residents were at home. There have been calls to the police department over narcotics and tobacco use, vandalism, loitering and burglary.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said he was unaware of the situation and began to ask for background information.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who had received emails from Spears about the problems, acknowledged her concerns and listed some of the actions that have already been taken.
“I have received emails and forwarded them on to the staff and to the Chief of Police,” said Nash-King. “a lot of emails have been going back and forth in order to address that from a city perspective.”
“Let’s do something about it,” Wilkerson said.
Others from the neighborhood came to the podium in the council chambers Tuesday night to voice their concerns calling the circumstances that have “diminished the quality of life” for themselves and their families.
Another resident, Shawn Dennis, said he has had things stolen from in front of his house during broad daylight. He recalled an event when he approached the juveniles about a stolen basketball goal which had been dragged from his property to the child watch home. When he approached them to ask about it he was met with profane language and disrespect, he said.
“I can take it,” Dennis said. “But it’s going to be a different story if they approach my child or my wife the same way. Like (Mr. Smallwood) said earlier, I don’t want there to be a homicide.”
Nash-King asked Killeen Interim Police Chief Charles Kimble to speak on the issue.
“It’s a tough situation,” Kimble said. “We’ve been dealing with this for a long time. There have been hundreds of police calls. Hundreds of fire and EMS calls go out to the house on Verbena Loop.”
Kimble said he had met with CPS representatives and Councilman Adams about the situation and discussed options during those meetings.
“At the end of the day, they are children — troubled children without discipline, without family,” Kimble said. “This is just a bigger problem with the juvenile justice system in the State of Texas.”
He explained that the local detention center is full to capacity and that if he arrested these teens for crimes, they would have to be driven to another center in Victoria for housing.
“The system is overloaded. These are theft and minor issues. We save our energy for those children who are committing serious crimes,” Kimble said. “Unless they are really doing something felonious, its hard for us to get involved.”
City Manager Kent Cagle responded to the question about what other assistance the city could provide.
“These kids are not in jail, not on probation, they don’t have parents,” Cagle said. “They used to be housed in CPS offices because there are not enough foster parents. There is no way to deal with the kids if they disobey.”
He acknowledged the severity of the situation on Verbena Loop and finished by saying, “I can’t disagree with anything that’s been said tonight.”
At the conclusion of public comment, council members continued to discuss possible options including meeting with state officials and to press this issue with state leadership.
“We need to have a conversation with state representatives,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzales said. “Let's get that ball rolling.”
After the meeting, Spears said she felt some relief that she and others had finally been heard by a group that may be able to put pressure on legislators who can affect real change.
Smallwood should have kept his mouth shut. It's not a "justifiable homicide" now that he's on the record making threats. It's premeditated.....he should know that if he's taken an LTC class.
