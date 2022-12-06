Bryan Jamal Dunn

Bryan Jamal Dunn

A man accused of shooting and killing an Army veteran on a Killeen street in 2019 will be in a Bell County courtroom this week to face a capital murder charge.

Jury selection began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court in the case of Bryan Jamal Dunn, who is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Luis Eddie Cosme, a retired sergeant first class, on Oct. 30, 2019.

