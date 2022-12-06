A man accused of shooting and killing an Army veteran on a Killeen street in 2019 will be in a Bell County courtroom this week to face a capital murder charge.
Jury selection began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court in the case of Bryan Jamal Dunn, who is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Luis Eddie Cosme, a retired sergeant first class, on Oct. 30, 2019.
Dunn, 28, initially was indicted on a first-degree felony murder charge in January of 2020. He was re-indicted on Oct. 14, 2020, on a capital murder charge when the state presented the case to a grand jury a second time after he turned down a plea agreement for life in prison. The grand jury indicted Dunn on a capital murder charge because he was allegedly attempting to commit another felony when the murder allegedly occurred, according to the indictment.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $2 million. Dunn was booked into jail on Nov. 1, 2019.
Police said that Dunn was abusive to a woman during her visit to Washington, D.C., to see him days before the shooting, according to the arrest affidavit.
After the trip, the woman went back to Killeen, where she was staying with Cosme.
On Oct. 30, 2019, Dunn allegedly pulled his car directly behind Cosme’s vehicle after he and the woman returned to the residence in the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road.
When Dunn and the woman got into argument, Cosme intervened. Police said that Dunn then shot Cosme twice in the torso with a handgun.
