The county attorney’s office dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a man who fired a gun at his brother during a domestic disturbance in 2017 in Killeen.
Darion Isiah Boykins initially was arrested on July 11, 2017, on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following a shooting incident that day.
“Upon review of the case, the Bell County District Attorney’s declined to pursue the aggravated assault charge,” according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department on July 14, 2017. “Boykins was charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.”
On May 22, 2018, Judge John Mischtian sentenced Boykins to 11 months of deferred adjudication probation on the Class A misdemeanor charge, according to Bell County court records.
Because Boykins successfully completed that term of probation, Judge Rebecca DePew on April 22, 2019, signed an order that officially dismissed the charge against him.
The case dates back to the afternoon of July 11, 2017, when KPD responded to a home in the 3500 block of Ida Drive after receiving a call about an active shooter.
“The caller advised they heard the sound of a gunshot and observed a male point a handgun at other male,” according to a KPD news release on July 12, 2017. “Officers arrived and located three persons, who were determined to be brothers, involved in the incident. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that two of the brothers began physically fighting with each other. During the fight, one of the brothers retrieved a handgun inside their home. The third brother exited the home in an attempt to get help from neighbors, followed by the other two brothers. Witnesses stated that they heard shouting and several gunshots. They stated they then observed the suspect pointing a handgun at the victim.”
No one was struck by gunfire. Boykins sustained minor injuries during the fight.
