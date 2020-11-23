Caught back at the scene, charges pending in assault, drunk driving incident

A Killeen man is facing two criminal charges, one involving the safety of a child, following a Friday incident.
Dereke Terrel McKee, 32, has been charged with one count each of assault on a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Friday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence where a female victim said she had been assaulted by the suspect, McKee, with whom she shares the residence and with whom she has an approximately 1-year old daughter.
The victim said McKee was intoxicated when they began arguing, at which time McKee took their daughter to a vehicle and strapped her in, so as the leave the scene. When the victim began to attempt to remove the child from the vehicle McKee began to strike the victim with his hands, and then slammed her against an outside wall of the house before placing his hands around her neck and squeezing them, according to the affidavit. During this time the victim claimed she could not breathe and was beginning to lose consciousness.
Officers spoke to another adult on the scene, who claimed to witness the assault. The witness’s description of the incident was similar to that of the victim, and officers noted several red marks and abrasions on the victim’s neck, according to the affidavit.
While officers were on scene, McKee returned to the scene in the vehicle he had left with his daughter in, when officers noticed a smell of alcohol from him, according to a separate criminal complaint affidavit. McKee admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the day. A standardized field sobriety test was performed on McKee, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .09, with the per se legal limit being. 08.
McKee’s bond amounts were set at $100,000 and $20,000 for the assault and DWI charges, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.