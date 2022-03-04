A Killeen man was arranged on charges of aggravated assault and threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon this week.
Richard Bryan Curtis II, 38, was given a $100,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
On Tuesday, Killeen police responded to a residence in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. At the location, officers met with one of the owners of the home who stated Curtis had pointed a shotgun at him, the arrest affidavit said. The victim said that he was in his girlfriend’s room with the door closed when he heard Curtis yelling from another room, the affidavit said. The victim started recording on his phone at the time and that Curtis then forced the door open to the room and pointed a shotgun at him, the affidavit said.
Curtis reportedly refused to leave the room and pointed the shotgun at the victim multiple times, the affidavit said.
Officers on the scene were able to see that the door to the room had been forced open. The officers also located the shotgun and saw it was loaded with one shell, the affidavit aid. The victim provided his phone recordings as evidence and the recording showed Curtis pointing the weapon at him. Officers reported that the video showed the victim did not wield any type of weapon.
