A cellphone video of a robbery helped police arrest a woman at a Killeen department store Wednesday.
Killeen police went to the department store on Wednesday for a robbery call, according to an arrest affidavit, which did not say the name of the store.
When police got to the store, an employee told them she watched a woman who appeared to be putting items in her purse after removing the tags.
The employee said the woman denied putting any items in her purse after the employee confronted the woman, police said in the affidavit.
As the woman tried to leave, the employee reached into her purse and pulled out some store items.
While taking items out of the purse, a physical confrontation ensued, the affidavit said.
Officers said they observed visible injuries to the employee’s face. Another employee confirmed the events that took place.
A customer witnessed the exchange between the woman and the employee and took a video on a cellphone and provided it to police, the affidavit said.
The officers said the video showed the woman taking items from the store, striking the employee and saying she had a U-Haul truck in the parking lot, police said in the affidavit.
Officers saw the truck in the parking lot and identified the driver as Rebecca Marie Whitely, 22. Police said she matched the description of the woman in the video.
Whitely denied taking any items, but police found items that matched those taken from the store, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Whitely Friday on a charge of robbery. He set her bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned Friday in unrelated incidents were:
Desiree Carnessali, 40, was arraigned by Cooke on a charge of fraud use or possession of identifying info, less than five items. Cooke set the bond at $50,000.
Jermie David Brandkamp, 44, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on charges of aggravated sexual assault child and indecency with a child sexual contact. His bond was set at $250,000 per charge for a total of $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.