Operation

More than two dozen gang members from Bell, Coryell, and McLennan counties were arrested during "Operation Washout 2.0" which landed 250 people in jail, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety Thursday.

 Herald | Courtesy

Law enforcement agencies, including the Killeen Police Department, arrested 250 people from Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties — including 28 gang members — during "Operation Washout 2.0," according to a news release issued Thursday.

Members of the gangs Tango, Crips, Bloods, Confederate Knights, Long Branch, My Brothers Keeper, and the Gangster Disciples were arrested during the sweep that took place between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3, officials said.

"Operation Washout 2.0 is a joint agency operation to locate wanted fugitives, as well as combat violent crime in Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties," the news release said.

Operation

Forty-two firearms and more than $53,000 was confiscated during "Operation Washout 2.0."

More than 227 pounds of marijuana, 63 grams of cocaine, 397 grams of methamphetamine, 323 grams of cocaine, and $53,579 were seized during the operation, according to the release.

A total of 42 firearms were also confiscated.

The United States Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, the Killeen Police Department and the Waco Police Department participated in the operation.

This article will be updated.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Donmx

And like usual mainly blk ppl getting arrested ..my ppl always in some BS because we can't act right, but yet we'll blame the system and point the finger ...this is why we get talked about and no one wants around them and these same very ppl we'll call racist, because they don't want us as their neighbors, we do it to ourselves we literally destroy nice communities and neighborhoods

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.