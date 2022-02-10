Law enforcement agencies, including the Killeen Police Department, arrested 250 people from Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties — including 28 gang members — during "Operation Washout 2.0," according to a news release issued Thursday.
Members of the gangs Tango, Crips, Bloods, Confederate Knights, Long Branch, My Brothers Keeper, and the Gangster Disciples were arrested during the sweep that took place between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3, officials said.
"Operation Washout 2.0 is a joint agency operation to locate wanted fugitives, as well as combat violent crime in Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties," the news release said.
More than 227 pounds of marijuana, 63 grams of cocaine, 397 grams of methamphetamine, 323 grams of cocaine, and $53,579 were seized during the operation, according to the release.
A total of 42 firearms were also confiscated.
The United States Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, the Killeen Police Department and the Waco Police Department participated in the operation.
This article will be updated.
