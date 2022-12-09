A fire that appears to have started in or behind one of several portable toilets near the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Killeen remains under investigation.
“And a cause hasn’t been determined,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said Friday. “The fire marshal’s office continues to investigate.”
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the old train depot at 1 Santa Fe Plaza, where the chamber and Killeen Economic Development Corporation are housed.
“Water damage to the interior was minimal due to the outstanding coordinated effort of all fire personnel on the scene,” Kubinski said. “Smoke damage is difficult to assess.”
According to a city news release, the response included 23 firefighters, three engines, rescue truck, ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors. No injuries were reported.
Scott Connell, president and CEO of Killeen EDC and the chamber, did not return several messages seeking comment. But he told the Herald on Wednesday he and others removed some personal items from the building. Meanwhile, employees are working remotely.
The city owns the building that was opened as a train depot in 1913. According to city spokeswoman Janell Ford, the insured value of the building is $549,649.
“Building Services will obtain bids from outside vendors to perform the repairs,” she has said. “The historical significance of the building will be factored in the repairs process. Once the estimate is received, we will have more details. This could take several days (or) weeks due to the historical significance of the building.”
The depot is an historic landmark restored under the Central Business District Reinvestment Zone No. 1 in 1982. It was dedicated in September 1986 and received a Texas Historical Commission marker.
