Chamber fire

The fire reported Tuesday night towards the back of Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce building.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

A fire that appears to have started in or behind one of several portable toilets near the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Killeen remains under investigation.

“And a cause hasn’t been determined,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said Friday. “The fire marshal’s office continues to investigate.”

