Thousands of people have signed a Change.org petition to “Free Teen Sex Trafficking Victims Jessica and Jordan Hampton,” who both are accused of the murder of a 24-year-old man in Killeen two years ago.
Jordan Hampton, 16, is on trial this week in a Bell County courtroom on a capital murder charge. His sister, Jessica Hampton’s trial date, is May 15.
As of Thursday, more than 8,700 people have signed the petition directed at the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Both teenagers are prior victims of sex trafficking,” according to the petition by advocacy organization Karana Rising. “While in jail, there has been no investigation to our knowledge of their own trafficking. Life in jail has only led to further trauma.”
The online petition can be viewed here: https://www.change.org/p/bell-county-district-attorney-free-teen-sex-trafficking-victims-jessica-and-jordan-hampton?fbclid=IwAR2Xu3f7TvGy8Fqtzzmx4ZZSeT7ThsrwzuwwN7qjMEGSmlsXQHeVlFyEDu0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.