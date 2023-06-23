With the stroke of his pen, a Bell County district court judge dismissed an aggravated assault charge against a Killeen man who was accused of taking part in the murder of a 17-year-old man more than four years ago but never was indicted.
Then 17 years old himself, Zamante Jamon Alvis was the first person arrested by the Killeen Police Department, allegedly in connection to the shooting death of Obadiah Moishe Bush on Feb. 16, 2019, in central Killeen.
Alvis was taken into custody on Feb. 20, 2019, and was released from jail four months later after posting a reduced bond, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, previously. Co-defendant Darius Kirt York, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 26, 2019, according to KPD.
A trial date has been set in York’s case for Aug. 28 in Judge Steve Duskie’s courtroom. He has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on Feb. 28, 2019.
DISMISSED
A Bell County grand jury indicted York on a murder charge on May 22, 2019, but no indictment ever was handed down against Alvis.
“Defendant requests that the prosecution of the above-entitled cause be dismissed for the following reason: As provided by Article 32.01 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, neither an indictment (on a felony charge) nor an information (on a misdemeanor charge) has been presented on or before the 180th day after Defendant was admitted to bail in this case on June 10, 2019,” according to the motion to dismiss.
Alvis’s defense attorney, Mike Magana, filed the one-page motion with the court on May 10.
Duskie agreed, signing the order of dismissal on May 31. Alvis was released from his bond on June 1, court records show.
“As this is an active pending case, we are limited in responding to your inquiry,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, in an email to the Herald on Wednesday. “However, due to status of the existing evidence against Zamante Alvis, the proper course of action was to not proceed and to dismiss the pending charge against him at this time. Investigation into the second shooter continues.”
The Herald also reached out to Magana, who could not be reached by press time.
“Officers responded to the 1300 block of Covey Lane, at approximately 11:52 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, after receiving a call for shots fired,” according to KPD in its news release following the homicide. “Upon the officer’s arrival ... they learned that there was a disturbance between multiple people and at some point, several shots were fired and one subject was shot. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital by friends ... Bush succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:53 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2019.”
