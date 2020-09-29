Charge filed from January accident

After eight months, a criminal charge is pending in connection with a vehicle accident in Killeen.
Jade Stafford Selmon, 28, is charged with accident involving injury-fail stop and render aid.
On Jan. 24, Killeen Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Jennifer Drive and Jasper Road in Killeen in response to a vehicle-pedestrian collision, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. When they arrived, they found a male child on the curb, next to a bicycle, complaining of head pain.
The victim’s father was on the scene and reported to officers that he watched a vehicle run a stop sign and hit his son, who was in the crosswalk.
According to the affidavit, another eyewitness confirmed this but said the suspect had asked those at the scene not to report this incident since “he was on probation.”
Dispatch reported that the vehicle was registered to a Killeen address, and at that residence a man told officers that his grandson, identified as Jade Stafford Selmon, was the one who had driven the suspect vehicle.
Later that week, a woman identified as Selmon’s mother, said her son had called her about the crash, unsure of what he should do as he was on probation. Later, at Selmon’s apartment complex, Selmon admitted that he had struck a child at the scene and left without providing any identifying information.
Selmon’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, Hector Rafael Torres, 55, has been charged with aggravated assault-threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon following an incident on Sunday.
Statements provided by victims, including at least one relative of the suspect, said Torres had pointed in gun at them during the course of an argument, according to an affidavit. A Killeen Police officer also indicated that he had located a firearm in a vehicle where the victims indicated they knew Torres had placed it.
Torres’ bond has been set at $100,000.
In another incident, Kelaiah Keziah Trent, 22, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance-less than 1 gram, following an Aug. 22 response by KPD officers to a reported curfew violation in the area of Conder Park, according to an affidavit.
At the scene, officers encountered a vehicle with four occupants, with the suspect, Trent, standing outside the vehicle. After the owner of the vehicle consented to a search, Trent, barefoot at the time, asked to search for her shoes. In doing so, she retrieved her wallet from the dashboard but refused to let officers search it.
A baggie was seen inside the wallet before an officer took it, and the baggie contained a crystal-like substance which was analyzed and determined to be .27 grams of methamphetamine.
Trent’s bond has been set at $20,000.
