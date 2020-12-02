Charge filled in child sexual assault case

A criminal charge has been filed in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenager in Killeen.
Dexter Lamar Norris, 34, has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
In October, a Killeen Police Department officer was assigned to investigate an allegation made by a victim who claimed that Norris, a relative, had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with her.
The affidavit said the investigation had originally stemmed from an interview which took place by the police department in Fraser, Michigan, but the alleged sexual assault took place at a residence in the 2600 block of John Porter Drive in Killeen in April of 2019.
Further sexual contact between the Norris and the victim was detailed, and the victim said that Norris first began inappropriate contact while her family was living in Korea.
Following the alleged incident in April, Norris left for military training on May 2 and returned July 27. The victim said she was going to run away and asked her grandparents if she could live with them in Michigan, and they eventually took her to live with them in August when they were in Killeen, according to the affidavit. A written statement by the victim’s grandfather led to the investigation being initiated.
Norris’ bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, Amia Myatta Loreal Hodges, 35, has been charged with one count of assault on a public servant, according to a separate affidavit. On Oct. 24, during a homicide investigation in the 300 block of Blaire Drive, KPD officers were attempting to get people to leave the crime scene area.
The suspect, Hodges, scratched an officer’s hand and causing it to bleed during their attempt to direct onlookers from the scene, and yelled threatening language.
Hodges’ bond has been set at $50,000.
