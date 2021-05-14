An Austin man who was indicted last year on an aggravated assault charge after an alleged hit-and-run in Killeen was re-indicted on a murder charge after one of the victims, a former soldier, died just over six months after the alleged incident.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 27, of Austin, was indicted on July 29, 2020, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said that he struck two men in a Killeen convenience store parking lot on May 24, 2020.
On Dec. 12, 2020, one of those men, 32-year-old Bryan Seth Story, died from his injuries.
On March 17, Smart was re-indicted on a charge of murder.
Story, who was born in Germany, left behind three children. During his time as a soldier, he earned the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to his obituary at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.
Smart was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.7 million on 10 charges and a motion to revoke his probation on a prior felony conviction for harassment of a public servant in 2018.
He was booked into jail on June 12, 2020, according to jail records.
Of the ten charges, six are felonies: a first-degree murder charge; three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; a second-degree felony arson charge; and possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, also a second-degree felony.
Jail records indicate that Smart already has been sentenced to a total of 650 days in jail on three misdemeanor charges. One misdemeanor charge was dismissed.
May 24, 2020
The charges of murder, two of the aggravated assaults, the arson charge, and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge all stem from two alleged incidents on May 24, 2020, Killeen police said.
Police responded to a hit-and-run report near the Cefco convenience store in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young in Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, police found two men at the store — one unconscious and not breathing regularly and the other with a head injury. Police also located “vehicle parts on the ground, tire marks and damage,” according to the affidavit.
The officers were then dispatched to the 2200 block of Elkins Avenue where witnesses said Smart allegedly argued with the two men and set one of the men’s mattresses on fire.
According to the three-count indictment, Smart poured an accelerant on a mattress, the floor and the ground and ignited a flame “with intent to damage or destroy a habitation…”
Older charges
The state has filed a motion to revoke Smart’s deferred adjudication probation for an incident on Feb. 24, 2018, in which he spit on a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting Smart to jail for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
On July 9, 2018, Smart pleaded guilty to the felony harassment charge and was sentenced to five years of probation, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Smart encountered police again the next year when he used a 2-by-4 piece of wood, a metal pipe and a knife to assault a man in Belton following an argument, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man and a witness told police that an argument between the man and Smart had taken place and that Smart assaulted the man.
Police said that the man suffered a skull fracture, which required surgery, and a stab wound.
Smart has other criminal convictions in Central Texas, according to DPS.
In 2016, he was arrested by Williamson County deputies on a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a family or household member by choking. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and sentenced to 62 days in jail.
In Travis County in 2016 and 2017 he was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and misdemeanor theft.
