Charges filed after stabbing, drug bust

A Killeen woman is facing an assault charge following a violent incident on Friday.
Denise Nicole Maynard, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
Killeen Police Department officers reported to a residence where a victim reported that the suspect, Maynard, had stabbed him with a knife. A witness also said in a written statement that she also observed a person identified as Maynard stab the victim, and the witness later said the victim had shown her the stabbing injury he received to his abdomen.
The witness also indicated to officers a trail of blood leading from Maynard’s apartment.
Maynard’s bond is set at $100,000.
In an unrelated case, Connor Ryan Orr, 17, has been charged with possession of marijuana, 5 pounds or less, but more than 4 ounces, in according to an affidavit is a drug free zone.
KPD officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 4400 block of Kit Carson Drive, which is within 1,000 feet of a school.
In executing the warrant, officers found plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana, specifically in a jar located in the suspect’s bedroom.
The substance field tested positive for marijuana, and according to the affidavit, Orr confessed that the substance was his and he had been selling it.
Orr’s bond has been set at $50,000.
