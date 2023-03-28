A group of motorcyclists suspected of causing disturbances in multiple cities led police on a chase in Harker Heights and Killeen over the weekend.
The chase on Sunday afternoon ended in a crash with injuries and at least one arrest, according to Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart.
“Several motorcycles in a group failed to yield at stop signs and disregarded numerous traffic laws,” Stewart said in an emailed response to the Herald’s questions about the incident. “A HHPD unit attempted to stop members of the group by operating their lights and siren but they all ignored the Officer. This group bears a very strong resemblance to a group that was responsible for disturbance in other cities within Bell County.”
The chase ended in a crash on Rosewood Drive in south Killeen around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
Heights police deferred questions about the crash to Killeen Police Department, which has not answered questions about it from the Herald.
A combination of police from Nolanville, Killeen and “at least 5 HHPD patrol units” responded to the scene, Stewart said.
After the crash, Heights police arrested one of the downed motorcyclists after he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Stewart said.
“We arrested that person, whose name we cannot release at this as the investigation is ongoing,” Stewart said.
It’s unclear if there were more injuries or arrests.
“The crash incident was handled by KPD,” Stewart said, adding some of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets “but not all.”
On a daily police activity report released Monday, Heights police said one person was charged with “evading arrest” around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Rosewood Drive. The report did not list the person’s name.
On the same report, another incident at the same time and location was listed involving “evading arrest” along with a weapons charge and a “narcotics investigation.”
The report did not list the person’s name on that incident either, but the report did list some items that were associated with the case. The items included a Ruger handgun and Suacy Jays Pastry Sunset, a type of pre-rolled marijuana cigarette.
(2) comments
Typical of those type of riders. They arent real bikers
Serves him right. I saw them idiots but didn't see the crash but I'm glad he wrecked. Now he’ll lose his license and will pay a hefty fine plus go see a judge to even get his license back plus court cost. Oh yeah, He’ll also have to pay a special assessment fee for three years which is equal to the fine amount he received for being a stupid idiot. Don't forget he’ll also have to get SR22 insurance which is a much higher premium all for being stupid.
