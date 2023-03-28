CRIME graphic

A group of motorcyclists suspected of causing disturbances in multiple cities led police on a chase in Harker Heights and Killeen over the weekend.

The chase on Sunday afternoon ended in a crash with injuries and at least one arrest, according to Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

(2) comments

TxPrivateDet

Typical of those type of riders. They arent real bikers

Gizmo05

Serves him right. I saw them idiots but didn't see the crash but I'm glad he wrecked. Now he’ll lose his license and will pay a hefty fine plus go see a judge to even get his license back plus court cost. Oh yeah, He’ll also have to pay a special assessment fee for three years which is equal to the fine amount he received for being a stupid idiot. Don't forget he’ll also have to get SR22 insurance which is a much higher premium all for being stupid.

