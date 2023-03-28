A group of motorcyclists suspected of causing disturbances in multiple cities led police on a chase in Harker Heights and Killeen over the weekend.
The chase on Sunday afternoon ended in a crash with injuries and four arrests, according to Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart on Tuesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, there were approximately 30 to 40 “off-road motorcyclists and four-wheelers” involved in the chase.
“Several motorcycles in a group failed to yield at stop signs and disregarded numerous traffic laws,” Stewart said in an emailed response to the Herald’s questions about the incident. “A HHPD unit attempted to stop members of the group by operating their lights and siren but they all ignored the Officer. This group bears a very strong resemblance to a group that was responsible for disturbance in other cities within Bell County.”
According to the affidavit, the Harker Heights officer made contact with the group of riders near Warriors Path Road in Harker Heights.
“Some riders were driving the wrong way causing oncoming vehicles to drive off the road to avoid collisions,” the affidavit read.
Early in the chase, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to stop the group, police said.
The chase ended in a crash involving another motorcycle on Rosewood Drive in south Killeen around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
One of the motorcycle riders was identified as Alex Omar Lopez-Soto. On Tuesday, Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James arraigned Lopez-Soto on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury, a felony. She set his bond at $250,000.
A man and a woman were on the other motorcycle involved in the accident, according to the affidavit.
In the accident, “Soto’s motorcycle continued to spin down the roadway and caught fire,” according to police in the arrest affidavit. “Soto got up from the roadway and ran past (the woman) and (the man) who both lay on the roadway unresponsive. Officers were able to catch up to Soto and take him into custody for failing to stop and render aid knowing that he was involved in an accident and those involved were injured. An officer administered chest compression on (the man) who remains in critical condition at the hospital.”
Heights police deferred questions about the crash to Killeen Police Department, which has not answered questions about it from the Herald.
A combination of police from Nolanville, Killeen and “at least 5 HHPD patrol units” responded to the scene, Stewart said.
“The crash incident was handled by KPD,” Stewart said, adding some of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets “but not all.”
Stewart said Tuesday that Killeen, Belton and Texas Department of Public Safety also made arrests in the case, but more details were not available Tuesday.
On a daily police activity report released Monday, Heights police said one person was charged with “evading arrest” around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Rosewood Drive. The report did not list the person’s name.
On the same report, another incident at the same time and location was listed involving “evading arrest” along with a weapons charge.
Lopez-Soto was charged with two misdemeanors: evading arrest or detention and unlawful carrying of weapons.
