A group of motorcyclists suspected of causing disturbances in multiple cities led police on a chase in Harker Heights and Killeen over the weekend.

The chase on Sunday afternoon ended in a crash with injuries and four arrests, according to Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart on Tuesday.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

Prny787

To the individual saying about the riders this weekend that it was good for him that this and that man if you're a rider you know better than to wish somebody bad you should not even be allowed to post that and if you really were there you would have seen that it was the cops that created a whole situation people got an accident people about to lose their last people in jail whether they were riding illegally or not no cop should be chasing after a motorcycle bike. I've been the cops felt like they were being made fun of so they were pretty pissed off already I said was I personally saw a cop car try to hit a rider a rider .. the community needs to speak up about this whether those people were wrong to be riding on the road no police should be chasing after motorcycles they have weapons their car is a weapon right about now everybody's being encouraged to drop phone calls to the police department to somebody the city that somebody needs to hear about this cuz the police was totally in the wrong they should not have been chasing after people they are dumb asses for that.

TxPrivateDet

Typical of those type of riders. They arent real bikers

Prny787

You must not be a rider and certainly u weren't there. Stay off online

Gizmo05

Serves him right. I saw them idiots but didn't see the crash but I'm glad he wrecked. Now he’ll lose his license and will pay a hefty fine plus go see a judge to even get his license back plus court cost. Oh yeah, He’ll also have to pay a special assessment fee for three years which is equal to the fine amount he received for being a stupid idiot. Don't forget he’ll also have to get SR22 insurance which is a much higher premium all for being stupid.

Prny787

Special comment to u. !! Read my mind gizmo.. gizzz ewww u know what giz mean. Lol

Prny787

Serves him right wow calling people names wow but they allow you to post comments wow stay off online man for real cuz the only one here that don't know anything is you

Prny787

Glad that he wrecked I'm glad if you wrecked how you going to wish somebody bad you must be the devil's child stay off the online nobody cares what you got to say

Prny787

Gizmo your mom is a higher premium and she's stupid for having you

