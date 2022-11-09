BELTON — A Bell County district court judge this week sentenced a woman to 25 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of kidnapping her daughter from a Harker Heights movie theater six years ago.
Bobbi Battishia White, 42, already has served just under six years in the Bell County Jail. She will get time served, according to Judge John Gauntt, when he pronounced his sentence on Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court.
A jury on Aug. 18, found White guilty of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony.
White is the last of three co-defendants to be sentenced in the case that dates back to Nov. 12, 2016.
Tutankhamun Holt, 40, who was White’s boyfriend, was found guilty after a trial in October of 2018 and was sentenced by that jury to life in prison.
Another co-defendant and relative of Holt, Derrick Lamont Bailey, 30, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping after a jury trial earlier this year and sentenced by Gauntt in July to 10 years in prison.
The victim was 7 years old on Nov. 12, 2016, when she and her father, White’s ex-husband Michael Rogers, had just watched a movie at the Cinemark movie theater. In the parking lot after the movie, police said that Holt attacked and beat Rogers while White put the child in their vehicle. Police said that Bailey, who was the driver of the vehicle, pointed a handgun at Rogers when he tried to rescue his daughter from the vehicle.
An Amber Alert was issued and the girl was located in an abandoned house in Alabama the next day.
TESTIMONY
The victim’s grandmother, Vickie LaFollette, told the court on Tuesday the ways in which the Rogers family has been affected by the incident.
“I moved here (to Texas) after she was kidnapped, and I could tell that she was a different child,” LaFollette said. “She acted out, attacked me and her dad, tore up her room and dollhouse...she cried and could not be consoled. It was devastating. It tore our family apart.”
Mental health treatment has helped the child, who now is in the seventh grade.
“She’s doing much better,” LaFollette said. “She’s turned into a beautiful young lady. She gets straight-A’s and she’s a social butterfly.”
After the grandmother’s testimony, the attorneys had one last chance to convince the judge of their perspective.
White’s defense attorney, Austin Shell, attempted to lay the blame at Holt’s feet and asked for five years, which would be time-served, for his client. White also suffers from the degenerative disease multiple sclerosis.
“Up until the time that Holt — that cancer — got involved with this family, everything was as good as it could have been after all the heartache of a divorce,” Shell said in his closing arguments on Tuesday afternoon. “This cancer consumes Ms. White, an Army veteran of eight years who didn’t have a bump in the road for 36 years. This wasn’t a crime of blatant disregard ...the idea didn’t come from Ms. White. The plan was Holt’s.”
Shell said the victim will be an adult when Holt is eligible for parole.
“That removes the problem from this family,” Shell said. “If you look at the big picture, you can see that she had a few months where a man derailed her. There are a thousand stories of great women whose downfall has been an abusive man.”
However, the state’s prosecutor said that White was even more to blame than Holt.
“We’re not here about Tut Holt; he had his day in court, was found guilty and sentenced to life,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, in her closing arguments. “He makes a good boogeyman, but White chose Holt over and over and over again. She is (the victim’s) mother. She should have chosen to protect her daughter.”
Morgan said that the family told her that 20 years would be a sufficient punishment.
“I think 20 is too low for this destruction of trust,” she said. “I’m asking for 30 years in prison for Ms. White. Holt is the loudest of the three defendants, but White is most guilty.”
The judge decided on 25 years in prison for White.
