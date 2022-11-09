Heights movie theater

The victim was 7 years old on Nov. 12, 2016, when she and her father, White’s ex-husband Michael Rogers, had just watched a movie at the Cinemark movie theater in Harker Heights.

 Herald | File

BELTON — A Bell County district court judge this week sentenced a woman to 25 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of kidnapping her daughter from a Harker Heights movie theater six years ago.

Bobbi Battishia White, 42, already has served just under six years in the Bell County Jail. She will get time served, according to Judge John Gauntt, when he pronounced his sentence on Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court.

Bobbi Battishia White

Bobbi Battishia White
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.