Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
City warrant reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1500 block of Daude Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Terri.
Failure to identify reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 40th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue.
Assault of a family member reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Westwood Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Assault reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Schulze Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Conder Street and Sutton Drive.
Assault reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Skyline Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Copperas Cove
Theft of property reported at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Meggs Street and South Third Street.
Abandon, endanger a child, imminent danger, possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
Theft of service reported at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Stewart Street.
Arrest for criminal mischief reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Ash Street.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Hobby Road.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 1:02 p,m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Duty on striking fixture reported at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Castroville Trail and Cline Drive.
Theft reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Wagon Train Circle.
Duty on striking fixture reported at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Walker Place Boulevard and Clovis Drive.
Accident reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Agency assist reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by threat reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Disorderly conduct, fighting reported at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection Jacob Street and Big Divide Road.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft reported at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
Publish, threat to publish intimate visual material reported at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Display graphic representation human body to child reported at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Harker Heights
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Wildewood Drive.
Unauthorized use of vehicle reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Theft, failure to identify, possession of marijuana reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Agency assist, violation of drivers license restriction, expired operators license reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Agency assist for warrant reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
Arrest for public intoxication reported at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Accident reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Accident reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Fraud reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Disturbance reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
Reckless driver reported at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
