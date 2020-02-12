One person was cited for a failing to stop for a school bus during the Killeen Police Department’s first bus detail of the year.
The department, in partnership with the Killeen Independent School District, conducted a traffic enforcement detail early Wednesday morning. The effort was to address complaints related to motorists failing to stop for school buses picking up and dropping off students at various locations in Killeen.
The detail, which took place from 6 to 8:30 a.m., consisted of a police officer riding the bus for the entirety of the bus route and calling out locations and violations by radio to nearby officers.
“It is important to remember that the primary goal in any proactive law enforcement detail, particularly those related to traffic safety, is compliance. We would like to thank the many motorists who demonstrated concern for the safety of students by complying with the law,” said KPD Cmdr. Ronnie Supak in a press release. “We intend to expand this detail to other parts of the city in the near future, and will announce other dates as appropriate.”
Fines for this type of violation range from $500 to $1,250 for the first offense, Supak said, adding a judge makes the ruling on what the actual fine would be.
