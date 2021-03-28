After months of saying it can’t release a video of a Killeen justice of the peace reportedly committing a crime because the case was under investigation, the city of Killeen now has a new reason it won’t release the video — a conviction was never reached.
The video taken at the Killeen City Jail reportedly shows Daryl Peters — who was on official duty as a justice of the peace at the time — stealing gloves from the jail on April 9, 2020, according to the county attorney for Bell County, Jim Nichols, and a Killeen Police Department report on the incident acquired through open-records requests.
Killeen police did an investigation “regarding kind of a misdemeanor theft. There was a video with that investigation. My office screened the case,” Nichols said in June. “I personally looked through all the facts of the case. I told Killeen that we would proceed with the case. At that point, there were some negotiations with JP Peters as far as he was willing to resign in hopes of taking care of all this. There were some other — I don’t want to say conditions — I guess a little bit of a condition about what else he would need to do as far as perhaps taking a class and not getting in any other trouble. In other words, I was treating it like a normal shoplifting case once he had decided to resign.”
Those other “conditions” turned out to be a “theft intervention” course that didn’t pan out, and was later changed to counseling for Peters, who resigned as the justice of the peace — an elected position — in mid-May, 2020, more than a month after the alleged crime took place.
In the meantime, the Herald submitted an open records request to the Killeen Police Department jail for video footage of the incident Nichols described.
The request was denied by the city because the case was still under investigation.
“The case you are referring to is still active and it is the policy of the department that we do not comment on active cases. We will comment further at the conclusion of the criminal case,” KPD Chief Charles Kimble said in an email to the Herald at the time.
Nichols said March 15 that Peters finished his counseling, resulting in no charges being filed in the case. That also meant the case was “closed” for KPD.
When the Herald again requested the video this month, the city responded with a new reason for not releasing it, citing a government code that says if there was no conviction, police don’t have to release the information.
However, that doesn’t mean KPD can’t release the video.
For example, Killeen police released KPD body camera footage in January of a local man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a mental health call earlier that month. The investigation was still ongoing and no conviction had been made in the case, but KPD released the video, which showed the unarmed man aggressively coming after the officer.
With the video of the alleged theft in the jail, the city is asking the Texas Attorney General’s Office to rule on “whether the documents must be disclosed,” according to a Killeen’s city attorney office.
The Herald is asking the attorney general’s office to require the city to release the video as a matter of transparency involving a person in an elected office.
KPD did release an “incident sheet” on the crime to the Herald last week. While most of it was redacted, it did say: “On April 9, 2020 items of personal protective equipment were stolen from the Killeen Police Department Headquarters. One suspect was identified.”
The Killeen jail is located in the KPD headquarters building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.