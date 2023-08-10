More than four years after a 40-year-old Killeen man was shot and killed by police during a no-knock raid, the city has agreed to a settlement offer to the man’s mother, who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

It was Feb. 27, 2019, when Killeen police officers opened fire on the house at 215 W. Hallmark Avenue. When the gunfire stopped, James “Scottie” Reed, a drug dealer who was armed but did not fire his handgun, had been killed by a single bullet, according to the Texas Rangers report on the incident.

The Rocker

Why wouldn't they knock? What's next, they don't have to identify either?

