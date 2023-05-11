Sonny Brownlow’s mother said she wants justice for her son’s “cold-blooded murder” — before “street justice” takes over in Killeen.

“My son wasn’t violent, he didn’t even know the man who killed him,” said Rachel Dees Thursday, three days after her 16-year-old son was gunned down at a convenience store in central Killeen. Police have announced no arrests in the case and declined to say if there are any suspects: however, the mother says she knows who the gunman is and has given his name to police.

Sonny-Rachel pic.jpg

Rachel Dees and her son, then-10-year-old Sonny Brownlow. Brownlow, 16, was killed in a Killeen shooting on Monday.

Michael Fornino

“My son wasn’t violent, he didn’t even know the man who killed him,” - yet the mother knows who killed him. Any of this making sense to anyone?

NOT violent? Okay...KDH...publish the pics I sent to you from HIS facebook with him and two pistols in a parking lot. I'm sure a TEENAGER had legitimate reason to have TWO pistols in a public parking area.

...and City Council is upset about THEIR security at meetings. Mayor Pro Tem tries to attack ME...and HIS safety is of concern. I chose NOT to be violent, and people still trying to make me out to be the villain.

Compare the crime blotter with Ken Wilkerson's assessment of "crime" and tell me that anyone in this city has a clue what is really going on.

Michael Fornino

Stop it. I am sick and tired of the innocent little baby routine. I've seen - and sent the facebook pics to KDH of him possessing, handling pistols in public. I am sorry for her loss, but it is quite clear the kid was living a certain lifestyle that brings consequences.

When will we stop doing the kabuki dance about crime in this town? The "Oh...you shouldn't talk about / bring that up" nonsense just perpetuates the problem. WE HAVE A VIOLENT YOUTH AND GANG PROBLEM. Stop pretending like we don't. Stop minimizing the actions of people and creating excuses to do everything but stopping it.

Mentoring, outreach, and any other nonsense effort is NOT working. KISD PD doesn't hold students accountable - to keep their reports and FUNDING intact, and we as a city are afraid to enforce laws or take responsibility for the children / youth.

Stop kidding yourselves.

