The police blotter is one of the most popular features online and with readers of the Killeen Daily Herald. Since June 20, there has been no information available on daily crime statistics from the Killeen Police Department.
Many law enforcement agencies use an outside agency to sort those crime statistics and publish it for public view.
Killeen Police Department statistics are gathered and put online, at communitycrimemap.com, by the Bell County Communications Center.
The center houses a server that facilitates the transferring of data from the police department’s records management system software to LexisNexis, a corporation that sells data analytics products and runs communitycrimemap.com.
“Currently, there is a bug in an application that geocodes location data that is causing some of the records to have incorrect location data,” according Scott Dickson, system administrator for Bell County Communications Center. Records with this erroneous location data will not display on the map, according to Dickson.
“We are working with the software vendor to get this issue corrected. We do not have an estimate as to when this issue will be resolved,” Dickson said in an email to the Herald.
The Herald will continue to provide information in the police blotter as it becomes available.
