A Copperas Cove man is in jail Monday charged in the case of a woman found dead of gunshot wounds Thursday.
Kevin Frazier, 37, of Copperas Cove was taken into custody by Fort Hood military police Saturday and charged in Cove with "murder and aggravated assault against a public servant," according to a Monday news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Destiney Jassmund Carey, 33, of Copperas Cove was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.
At 12:25 p.m. Thursday, according to police, CCPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a "9-1-1 hang up call for service."
"The responding officer discovered a male and female, both of whom appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds," police said in a news release Thursday.
Frazier was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center in stable condition where he remained as of Friday, according to police.
The suspect was later transported to the Coryell County Jail, police said, and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell Monday.
Caldwell set Frazier's bond at $1 million on the murder charge and $750,000 on the aggravated assault charge, according to police.
