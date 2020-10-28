Late Tuesday evening, Judge Grant Kinsey of the 440th Judicial District Court sentenced Stanley Harvey, 67, of Copperas Cove, to two 20-year terms that will run concurrently for the offenses of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.
Earlier in the year, Harvey entered his plea of guilty, and the court ordered relevant pre-sentence investigations of the defendant, according to a news release from Coryell County.
Harvey must serve at least 10 years before he will be eligible for parole. First Assistant District Attorney Scott Stevens presented the cases, according to the release.
