A Coryell County grand jury this month indicted two Copperas Cove men on unrelated armed assault charges after police said one man shot through a car window and the other man beat and then threatened a woman with a handgun.
Zachary Todd Conley, 61, and Andrew Chance Calhoun, 28, each were indicted on second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Conley was not listed in the Coryell County Jail on Tuesday.
Calhoun was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $23,000, on the felony charge as well as charges of interference with an emergency call for assistance and a narcotics possession warrant from Refugio County.
Conley
A Coryell County deputy was called on May 18 to the intersection of Cactus Lane and Bluestem Drive in Cove on a report of shots fired.
A woman told police that neither she nor her husband were injured, but that a man had fired several shots into their car window while they were inside, according to the arrest affidavit.
The couple told police that they had been in an argument with three men who lived in the 900 block of Bluestem Drive.
There, police said that Conley admitted that he was the one who fired the shots and that neither the man nor the woman had a weapon.
Calhoun
Cove police were called to the 100 block of White Wing Circle on May 9 in response to a domestic violence call. Police met with a woman who said that Calhoun had assaulted her 30 minutes prior to their arrival and had left the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that Calhoun first grabbed her in a headlock and then allegedly dragged her into the living room, where he threw her down, hitting her head on furniture.
The woman told police that she could not breathe while she was in the headlock.
Police said that Calhoun broke the woman’s phone and smart watch to prevent her from calling for help, but several neighbors allegedly witnessed the assault. The woman told police that she tried to escape but Calhoun pulled a .380-caliber pistol from his pocket and moved his finger toward the trigger, according to the affidavit.
Two neighbors arrived on scene after hearing the commotion and Calhoun holstered the pistol.
Also indicted by a Coryell grand jury, in unrelated cases, were:
Clarence William Joseph III, 34, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register for life.
Jose Antonio Luevano, 19, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of assault of a family member by choking.
Darrien Tenieces Millner, 18, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Daric Teman Dearman, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of prostitution or solicitation.
Caleb Wilson, 27, of Lampasas, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram.
Jalil Aziz Townsend, 26, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register for life.
Debra Carlene Lowe, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Rocky G. Moreno, 46, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Ralph Thomas Deharde, 30, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Charles Stephen Harper, 26, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 4 grams.
James Russell Dickson, 43, of Orange, on a charge of assault of a family member by choking.
Charles Clayton McCloud, 47, of Gatesville, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram, in a drug-free zone.
Billy Brumbalow, 35, of Hamilton, on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Fabricio Luciano Bienbenu, 21, of Lampasas, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Michael Richard Cathey, 52, of Kempner, on a charge of terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge.
Stephon Dashaun Collins, 22, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Rickey Lanier Greene, 34, of Fresno, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram.
Corinne Loera Keay, 54, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Jeremy Matthew Standage, 38, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram.
Annette Smith, 42, of Copperas Cove, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; and one charge of possession of marijuana, more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds.
Marc Shilman, 49, of Garland, on a charge of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Ashley Marie Townsend, 33, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.
