This story has been updated since it was posted early this morning to include additional information regarding Hogan.
GATESVILLE — Brandon Hogan, who escaped from Coryell County Jail custody last month, is now on the state’s top 10 most wanted list with up to $7,500 in rewards if a tip leads to his capture, officials said at a news conference Friday morning.
“He is continuing to elude us, but I will tell you that we are broadening our search.” Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said at the 10 a.m. news conference in Gatesville.
Hogan escaped by climbing over a fence while he was on a jail work crew at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, on Sept. 26. Leon Junction, near North Fort Hood, is approximately 27 miles northwest of Temple and about 15 miles southeast of Gatesville.
Hogan has been placed on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted List with a $7,500 reward, combining state and county funding sources, said Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Williams said Hogan was not qualified for a work detail due to the nature of his crimes, but said that the matter will be investigated once he’s been returned to custody. Williams also said that he doesn’t believe Hogan had help escaping, but that he has almost certainly had help since then.
“I need Mr. Brandon Hogan to understand one thing: We ain’t gonna quit. You’re gonna have to get lucky every time, we only have to get lucky once. We’re going to find you and we’re gonna lock you up where you belong,” the sheriff said.
Williams said the department has run down “hundreds of leads.”
“For those that may be harboring Mr. Hogan, I’m going to tell you we’re going to hunt you down like a dog,” Williams said at a similar news conference on Oct. 6. “If we find that you’ve helped him, I can assure you that we will take your freedoms.”
Williams repeated that same sentiment on Friday, saying if anyone was found aiding Hogan, “then we’re gonna get you, too.”
Anyone who believes they have seen Hogan should not approach him, officials said at the conference.
“He’s getting desperate,” Williams said.
Instead, witnesses should call the sheriff’s office at 254-865-7201, extension 0, or 9-1-1.
Hogan has been described by officials as a 37-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds and balding with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Hogan also has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms. According to the Coryell County Jail website, Hogan was arrested Aug. 1 on four charges including assault, theft of a firearm, burglary and criminal mischief.
Throughout the course of the investigation, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Taskforce, Texas game wardens, the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Criminal Investigative Division, the Killeen Police Department K-9 team, McClennan County Sheriff’s Department, air support from the Flat Fire Department, dog and horse teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Team Texas K-9s.
Along with manpower on the ground, the sheriff’s office has also received support from three helicopters, three drones and a fixed-wing aircraft.
Williams said in a previous news conference that he is in the process of reinstating the sheriff’s posse, which he said was discontinued under a previous sheriff.
How to make a tip
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:
Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
According to DPS, All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
