A Coryell County man was indicted earlier this month on a felony charge after a woman who was incarcerated in that county’s jail accused him of trying to sexually assault her last year while he was working as a jailer at the facility.
Michael Christopher Griego, 21, of Gatesville was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault.
He was released from jail after posting a bond of $15,000, on the felony charge, and $5,000, on a misdemeanor charge of official oppression, according to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office’s Custodian of Records.
On Dec. 7, 2022, a woman “complained to the jail shift supervisor about a male jailer identified as Griego, who had made sexual advances toward her while she was in the shower stall of the women’s cell of the Coryell County Jail located at 510 Leon Street in Gatesville,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald. “(The woman) stated that jailer Griego had walked into the shower stall with his zipper down and penis...exposed to her.”
Police said that he then asked her several times to either perform a sex act on him “or he would make her.”
“At that time, she started yelling to other inmates...Griego backed out of the shower stall and walked out of the cell with her underwear,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that during a subsequent interview, he allegedly admitted that he asked the woman to do a sex act.
The woman was jailed on a narcotics charge, according to an indictment.
“He is no longer a jailer with the jail,” Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said about Griego’s case on Monday. He had no further comment.
Also indicted in Coryell County this month were:
John William Bowen Jr., 58, on charges of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jakob Daven Eugene Strickland, 20, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Dawn Marie Jaskot, 48, on charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Christopher Dean Ford, 40, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jesus Manuel Martinez-Carrillo, 29, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Alonzo Justin Watson, 27, on charges of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 400 grams or more.
Carl Glenn Roberts Jr., 39, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Joshua Antoine Jackson, 21, on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging firearm.
Alexia Tremaine Short, 39, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robert William Kuczenski, 31, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.