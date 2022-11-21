A fourth person, a Coryell County fugitive, was arrested Monday in the homicide of Waco resident Elizabeth Ann Romero.
Officials with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested fugitive Erin Baily Finchum Monday at a residence in Hamilton, according to a news release Monday evening from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
“Finchum, 36, was wanted by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on warrants alleging murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero in May,” the release said.
Finchum’s arrest is the most recent related to the death of Romero, who was originally reported missing to Waco PD on April 8. Romero’s body was found on May 20.
“Jessica Colleen Robinson and her mother, Betsy Ayers Robinson, both of whom also have been charged with murder and tampering of evidence in the death of Romero, remain in custody at the Coryell County Jail,” the release said. “The younger Robinson’s murder charge was upgraded to capital murder in August.
Cody Gene Ayers, of Gatesville, has been charged with tampering with evidence in the same case. He also was arrested in August but is out on bond.”
According to previous Herald reporting, on May 10, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Romero had been murdered at a house in the 800 block of Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville, and that her body had been loaded into a blue pickup truck and “dumped off a bridge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.