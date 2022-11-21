Fugitive

Erin Baily Finchum, 36, was arrested Monday at a residence in Hamilton.

 Courtesy | Coryell County Sheriff

A fourth person, a Coryell County fugitive, was arrested Monday in the homicide of Waco resident Elizabeth Ann Romero.

Officials with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested fugitive Erin Baily Finchum Monday at a residence in Hamilton, according to a news release Monday evening from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

