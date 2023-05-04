Jason Howell

Jason Howell

A Central Texas man was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on seven total felony counts within three separate indictments on narcotics-related charges.

Jason James Howell, 35, was indicted on one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; one count of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams; and one count of tampering or fabricating evidence.

