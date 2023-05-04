A Central Texas man was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on seven total felony counts within three separate indictments on narcotics-related charges.
Jason James Howell, 35, was indicted on one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; one count of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams; and one count of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Howell was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $131,000.
According to an indictment, on Sept. 22, 2022, Howell — who has a prior felony conviction in Bell County in 2015 for evading arrest and a felony conviction in Coryell County in 2018 for narcotics possession —“...intentionally, knowingly and recklessly possess(ed) a firearm before the fifth anniversary of the defendant’s release from confinement following conviction of the felony.”
Less than a month later, on Oct. 12, 2022, Howell is accused of driving a stolen vehicle while fleeing from a police officer who was trying to arrest him.
A third indictment alleges that on Aug. 16, 2022, Howell knew that police were searching for “contraband” when he “destroy(ed) a usable (quantity) of drugs, namely, methamphetamine, with intent to impair its availability as evidence...”
Because of his prior felony convictions, the state is seeking an enhanced punishment range of 25-99 years in prison, according to an indictment.
7 INDICTED ON NARCOTICS CHARGES
The grand jury also handed down indictments against seven people who were arrested earlier this year on felony charges following a drug bust at a residence. At a Horseshoe Bend residence near Kempner, police said they found large quantities of methamphetamine located near children’s toys.
“On Feb. 19, while executing a search warrant ... in relation to stolen property and narcotics, (a deputy) located a black plastic container containing multiple baggies of (a) clear crystalline substance that he recognized ... to be methamphetamine,” according to an arrest affidavit. “It was located on a couch in the common living area that all occupants of the room had access to. Next to the couch ... were bags containing the children’s clothes and toys.”
Police later weighed the meth at more than 36 grams. Kristina Garcia is facing a state jail felony charge of child endangerment after she allegedly had “a large amount of methamphetamine, which were packaged for distribution, and located in the immediate area where the kids were playing.”
Police said that all seven occupants denied ownership of the backpack that allegedly contained the black plastic container with the 36 grams of meth and a digital scale.
The case began in February, when Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to a call from a woman who reported that her stolen vehicle was at a property in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Bend.
“Deputies responded to (the address) after receiving a report that a female victim of auto theft had located her car, which had been stolen at gunpoint in Austin,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Feb. 23.
Police said that the victim’s possessions, a guitar, purse and wallet, cash and a laptop computer, all were inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 19, deputies found the car at the Horseshoe Bend location and located the laptop inside the vehicle.
“During their investigation on Horseshoe Bend, deputies were advised that two of the individuals there had removed some of the property and placed it inside the residence,” according to the release. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the house and property. The guitar was located inside a silver pickup on the property. Through additional investigation, it was determined that the pickup also was reported stolen.
In addition to the stolen property, deputies said they found narcotics and dozens of fraudulently-obtained debit cards, vehicle titles and other forms of identification.
“The arrests (on Feb. 19) followed a successfully executed knock-and-announce search warrant,” police said in the news release. “That search yielded 3.9 ounces of marijuana, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of cocaine, seven tabs of acid and more than six grams of THC products...”
The seven people who were indicted on charges related to the February search were:
Tabitha Bartholomew, 29, of Killeen, on charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Eduardo Catalan, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Fernando Garcia, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kristina Garcia, 32, of Killeen, on charges of endangering a child through criminal negligence, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Aaron Pargo, 21, of Killeen, on charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Paul Perez Jr., 53, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Brittany Stearns, 29, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Sheila Haynes, 56, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Tony Williams, 39, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tommy Williamson, 86, on one count of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.
Cosme Aleman, 87, on four counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Angel Banda, 49, on one count of sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance of a child.
Perry Lewis Jr., 33, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Payne DeForest, 22, on a charge of arson.
Kevin Dowdy, 39, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Brian Garcia, 30, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Sandra Jimenez, 54, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Desmond Dents, 49, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
