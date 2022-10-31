A Gatesville woman who was indicted this summer on a murder charge related to the shooting death of a Waco woman was indicted again on the most serious felony charge.
In July, a Coryell County grand jury indicted Jessica Colleen Robinson, 35, on a first-degree felony charge of murder. In October, a grand jury re-indicted Robinson on a capital murder charge and a third-degree felony charge of tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, was reported missing on April 8 after her family told Waco police that they had lost contact with her. Initial attempts by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to locate Romero’s body were unsuccessful; but on May 20, her body was found, according to Coryell County’s District Attorney, previously.
Also in October, a grand jury indicted Robinson’s mother, Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, on a first-degree murder charge and a felony charge of tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair.
A third co-defendant, Cody Gene Ayers, 42, was indicted in October on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence, after police said he sawed up and disposed of the blood-soaked couch on which Romero was sitting when she allegedly was shot.
According to an arrest affidavit, Romero lived in Waco but frequently visited the Gatesville area, which also was where Romero’s cellphone last pinged, on April 2.
Less than a month later, on May 10, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Romero had been murdered at an address in the 800 block of Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville, and that her body had been loaded into a blue pickup truck and “dumped off a bridge,” according to the affidavit.
Detectives suspected Robinson and another woman of being involved in the alleged murder when a person reported their involvement to police on May 19.
That same day, police arrested Robinson on a theft charge after she was accused of stealing lumber.
Two Coryell County detectives and a Texas Ranger interviewed Robinson’s mother, who “...finally admitted that her daughter Jessica shot Elizabeth (Romero) at the house on Moccasin Bend but she does not know where the body was dumped,” according to the affidavit.
Another witness said that she was present when Jessica Robinson allegedly shot Romero on April 1.
ALSO INDICTED IN OCTOBER, ON UNRELATED CHARGES, IN CORYELL COUNTY WERE:
Margaret Brooke McLeod, 50, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Roberto Jose Delucca, 30, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera, 31, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Dequinton Marquis McGinnis, 27, on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear.
Kimberly Rebecca Wilson, 27, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Joseph Fredrick Wilson, 24, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Montreal Demon Wilson, 30, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Stephen Quinn Witt, 28, on two charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams and one charge of possession of marijuana four ounces or more but less than five pounds.
Sterling Ray Alford, 24, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Chastity Olimpia Patton, 43, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Brandon Pruitt, 25, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Mark Timothy Kasprzyk, 19, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Adrian Manuel Azcona, 21, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Jason James Howell, 35, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Brian Michael Lofton, 41, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Michael Anthony Mendoza, 37, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Quincy Dandre Harris, 37, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Joseph Brian O’Rourke, 51, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Darshan Patel, 25, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Eric Uribe Dominguez, 33, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kanyon Layne Waller, 26, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Justin Darnell Williams, 19, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Julio Antonio Acosta, 35, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Danilla Diana Gutierrez, 27, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Dennis James Moses Jr., 39, on charges of tampering or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Michael Dennis Patterson, 35, on charges of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Laquoia Janet Arnold, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Edward Dewayne Hawkins, 54, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Jordan Allen Davis, 25, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
