A 38-year-old woman recently was indicted on a felony arson charge after Gatesville police said that she scorched a door and burned a hole in a wall during an alleged domestic incident earlier this year.
Amanda Rayann Powell, of Gatesville was being held in the Coryell County Jail last week in lieu of bonds totaling $36,500, on the first-degree felony arson charge as well as one charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, one charge of criminal mischief, two charges of terroristic threat, and two charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, according to jail records.
She was booked into jail on Feb. 5.
A Coryell County grand jury indicted Powell in late March.
At just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 5, Gatesville police were dispatched to a report of a family assault in the 1100 block of Westview Drive. There, officers made contact with a family member of Powell’s who said that Powell “was intoxicated and had attacked her during a verbal altercation,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Powell (allegedly) struck (the woman) in the face with a closed fist.”
The woman told police that Powell, armed with a firearm, was barricaded in a trailer in the backyard.
“We could hear her inside ... but Powell would not come out,” according to the officer in the affidavit. The two officers “made entry” into the trailer, where they said they struggled with Powell before placing her in handcuffs and removing her from the trailer.
Police began to investigate the incident and discovered that after the alleged assault, the victim had retreated to a bedroom, where her husband was located, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Powell then threatened to “burn the house down” unless the man and woman came out of the bedroom.
When they refused, “Powell took a butane torch and began attempting to set the bedroom door, and the wall adjacent to it, on fire,” according to the affidavit. “Her attempts caused scorching along the door and a hole to be burned into the wall.”
Also indicted Coryell County in March, on unrelated charges, were:
Ski Owen Strange, 50, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
John Jason South, 43, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nedius Andrew Huitt, 50, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Bryant Pacheco, 28, on charges of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams and tamper or fabricate evidence.
Leon Paul Harrison Jr., 27, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Maxwell Gibbons, 54, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jesse Michael DeCarlo, 34, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Makayla Jordan Cirilo, 22, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Henry III, 34, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Brian Garcia, 29, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Twyla Diane Dudek, 45, on three charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jesse Lee Beckett, 39, on two charges of delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone and one charge of tamper or fabricate evidence.
Sara Elizabeth Baize, 36, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Ethan Scott Reed, 21, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jordan Harris Pate, 39, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kevin Lee Dowdy, 38, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Richard Alan Hane Jr., 49, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Corey Lynn McAdams, 45, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Julius Antonio Draughon, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ray C. Davis, 30, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Willah Sue Heard, 51, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Wilbur Reveron, 46, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Cedric Duwayne Johnson Sr., 47, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joyce Amaira Mendez, 32, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Tommie Charlie Collins III, 28, on a charge of tamper or fabricate evidence and a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Elyiahu Maliq Ross, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.