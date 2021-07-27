A Coryell County grand jury handed down indictments against three Gatesville residents accused of beating and injuring children.
Reaynna Nikole Allen, 26, and Kord Amon Huntley, 30, each were indicted on third-degree felony charges of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury after Gatesville police said they used a spoon and stick to beat a 3-year-old child earlier this year.
In an unrelated case, Kenneth James Cooper, 30, was indicted after witnesses reported to police that two children had been punched, hit and choked, causing visible injuries.
None of the defendants were listed in Coryell County custody as of Monday.
Allen and Huntley
Gatesville police began investigating Allen and Huntley after the mother of a 3-year-old child discovered “extensive, serious bruising and linear marks ranging from the victim’s lower back to upper thighs,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The victim stated that he had been hit with a wooden spoon and a stick” by Allen and Huntley.
The child was in the custody of Allen and Huntley from April 25 to May 2, police said. When Huntley returned the child to his mother’s house, he allegedly told the mother that the victim had his “ass beat every day of the week except for Sunday.”
Medical personnel noted bruising, in various stages of healing, that were “numerous (and) too many to count,” police said.
Cooper
A Gatesville police officer on Nov. 19, 2020, went to a school campus in that city after two children told a witness that Cooper hit and punched them when he got mad, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer noted a 2-inch-long laceration on the forehead of one of the children. The child had told a witness that Cooper had hit him twice on the forehead because he was angry the child had not cleaned his room.
Officers took another report on Feb. 27 after a witness noticed visible bruises on another child at a church event, police said. The second child allegedly told the witness that Cooper “hit her a lot and had punched her in the arm.”
She later told a CPS worker that he “has choked her in the past to the point she cannot breathe,” police said.
The second child told police that Cooper beat her and her siblings when they are “being bad,” according to the affidavit.
Police documented bruises on the children and 17 absences from school during the past school year.
Also indicted in Coryell County this month, in unrelated cases, were:
Margarito Rodriguez, 34, on a charge of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Timothy Stephen Cox, 21, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Robert Del Gossett, 58, on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm.
Joshua Damon Jones, 35, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Stephanie Martinez, 32, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Luis Alberto Quinones, 44, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Generoso Polendey Taclibon, 64, on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Richard Lynn Key, 38, on a charge of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Jessie Jesus Casarez, 59, on a charge of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Sullivan O’Neal Arnold III, 38, on a charge of evading arrest or detention.
Robert Lesean Jackson, 33, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Sedrick Allen Hodge, 20, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Maia-Diane Cords, 29, on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Mario Isiah Palacio, 32, on a charge of violating a bond or protective order.
Dezay Mario Cooks, 22, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.
Justin Desmond Powers, 34, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Teddy Joe Kauffman, 30, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
David Pelebo, 36, on a charge of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.